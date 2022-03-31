BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday announced an agreement to dramatically increase transportation and infrastructure funding for local governments.
The bipartisan commitment would help local governments advance priority projects with an extra $663 million in grants over the next four fiscal years.
The agreement will increase the share of transportation funds that local governments receive through highway user revenue grants beginning in FY24.
The agreement will increase the share of transportation funds that local governments receive through highway user revenue grants beginning in FY24.

The governor's office said in FY24, the share of transportation funding for local jurisdictions will increase from 13.5% to 15.5%, and by FY27, the percentage will increase to 20%.
“These grants will provide our counties and municipalities with vital resources to address critical needs and advance more priority projects in every jurisdiction,” Hogan said. “For eight years, our administration has been fighting on behalf of our county leaders and mayors to increase this funding, and I want to thank our partners in the General Assembly for working with us to get this done.”
Hogan’s office said it was one of the governor’s priorities in the budget negotiations that resulted in the tax relief package announced earlier this week.
