(WJZ/AP) — Linebacker Bobby Wagner has agreed to a five-year deal to join his hometown Los Angeles Rams.
The Super Bowl champions announced the deal Thursday for Wagner, who became one of the NFL's top linebackers during a decade with the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN reported Wagner's deal is worth $50 million.
The Seahawks released the six-time All-Pro anchor of their defense on March 9. Just over three weeks later, Wagner agreed to join their NFC West rivals, providing the force at inside linebacker that the Rams have lacked for several seasons.
Wagner was born in Los Angeles, and he graduated from high school in suburban Ontario, California.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Alert Day With Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Much Of The State
The 31-year-old reportedly visited with the Baltimore Ravens last week, and the team was in the mix for Wagner’s services, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
On Twitter, several Ravens players were less than thrilled to learn Wagner had reached an agreement with Los Angeles.
I am upset
— marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) March 31, 2022
— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 31, 2022
MORE NEWS: NSA Employee Charged With Mishandling Classified Material
And they bout to extend Donald lol where they getting this bread from https://t.co/xcZNFFzECs
— Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) March 31, 2022
Wagner should step in seamlessly on a defense that has put together two outstanding years despite lacking a run-stopping, hard-hitting linebacker in the middle of the scheme. The Rams largely used unsung Troy Reeder and rookie Ernest Jones as inside linebackers last season.