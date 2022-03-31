Hi everybody!

One picture says it all. Today’s “Where’s Marty?” destination is so iconic, you need not even say the name.

The National Aquarium in Baltimore is the official name because it is indeed the country’s aquarium and it is located in Baltimore, not D.C. That was a major coup. It got the “National” status in 1979 from Congress itself and opened to the public in 1981. By the way, that opening was pure Baltimore with then-Mayor (and legendary Marylander) William Donald Schaeffer taking a swim in the seal pond.

Part of my mission for “Where’s Marty” is to take you places you may not have access to. One of the best parts of our job is getting to see things the public many times cannot. And today it was behind the scenes in one of the aquarium’s four kitchens. On the menu today was “Krill Pops” a morning treat for the fish in the Coral Reef exhibit.

It takes four kitchens to serve up food daily for the thousands of fish, birds, amphibians, mammals and animals who live there. As always, watch the interviews for more information. But in particular the second half hour chat, while feeding the fish, about how they can be trained. Stupid they are not, and the aquarium continues to study the subject. Fascinating.

P.S. Check out the aquarium’s website for complete details, and especially about how you can get on a behind-the-scenes tour. In these “post Covid” days, these tours have begun again.

Happy “Friday Eve” folks!

Marty B!