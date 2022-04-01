BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just in time for spring cleaning, the Baltimore City Department of Public Works is hosting a free shredding event this weekend.
City residents are invited to shred unwanted or sensitive documents at the event, which is being held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Middle Branch Park at 3301 Waterview Ave.
Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of sensitive documents, such as canceled checks, medical records, bills, pay stubs and tax records. Other trash will not be accepted.
You're allowed to bring up to two 32-gallon bags of paper, and you bring a copy of your driver's license or other proof of residency.
To learn more, visit DPW’s website.