BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Farmer’s Market will kick off its 45th season this Sunday, April 3.
Every Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., the market will host dozens of vendors beneath the Jones Falls Expressway at Holliday and Saratoga Streets, rain or shine.
Seasonal produce, fresh bread and pastries, dairy products and meats are to be expected at Maryland's largest producer-only market, but artisan vendors will also offer handmade crafts throughout the market.
You won’t have to leave the market for hot food. Concessionaries at the market sell hot breakfast and brunch along with fresh coffee and even spirits. Food vendors include Ekiben, DMV Empanadas and Zeke’s Coffee.
Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, the market said it will make "continuous adaptation to maintain health and safety."
Find the full list of farmers, food vendors and artisans at the market here.