BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore firefighter was rescued after falling through the floor of a building Friday afternoon, the Baltimore Firefighter’s Union said.
Units responded to a house fire at the 600 Block of Baltic Avenue in Brooklyn around 5:40 p.m., where there was smoke showing from the front and fire showing from the rear of a two-story row home.
Shortly after 6 p.m., a firefighter called Mayday after falling through a floor, the union said. A team rescued the firefighter from the scene and EMS will assess any injuries.
There is no word on the extent of injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
🔥DWELLING FIRE🔥
600 blk Baltic Av 21225#Brooklyn@PhyliciaPorter_#BMORESBravest on scene with smoke showing from the front and fire showing from the rear of a 2 story row home. @AACoFD @Local1563 is assisting #MutualAid. pic.twitter.com/h17nidIVQ8
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) April 1, 2022