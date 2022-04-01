CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore firefighter was rescued after falling through the floor of a building Friday afternoon, the Baltimore Firefighter’s Union said.

Units responded to a house fire at the 600 Block of Baltic Avenue in Brooklyn around 5:40 p.m., where there was smoke showing from the front and fire showing from the rear of a two-story row home.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a firefighter called Mayday after falling through a floor, the union said. A team rescued the firefighter from the scene and EMS will assess any injuries.

There is no word on the extent of injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

