BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A brand-new Burlington store in Bel Air is celebrating its new location by giving back, donating $5,000 to William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School.
"It's more so like an introduction to the community and to the things that we'll do in the future to make sure that we continue to foster those relationships," store manager Matthew Rogers told WJZ of the donation.
Daniel Zubrowski, assistant principal for the elementary school, said the money will be divided among teachers to purchase any resources and supplies they need for their classrooms.
“It’s the opportunity, as an administrator, to support our teachers, which in return will be used to support out students,” Zubrowski said.
Tashio Jefferson, a music teacher, said he is going to use his share of the donation to invest in new instruments for students to play.
“This is a great opportunity to restock on some of our instruments and maybe even purchase some newer instruments that the students haven’t seen before and give them a chance to have an experience with them,” Jefferson said.