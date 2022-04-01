BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins doctor was hospitalized Friday morning after he was shot in an attempted carjacking in Northeast Baltimore, Johns Hopkins Medicine said.

The shooting happened about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Loch Raven Boulevard and East 33rd Street, according to Baltimore Police. Officers called to the scene found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of East 3th Street, police said.

The Hopkins medical email said in an internal email that Dr. Madhu Subramanian, a trauma and acute care surgeon, was on his way to work at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center when the incident happened near the 3600 block of Loch Raven Boulevard.

WJZ has learned that Dr. Subramanian was shot as he was trying to get away from the suspects. Johns Hopkins Medicine said he was not seriously injured and has been treated and released.

Johns Hopkins Trauma Surgeon Dr. Joseph Sakran recounted his experience treating his own colleague this morning in a Twitter thread.

Carjackings are up in Baltimore. According to Baltimore Police data, carjackings are up more than 66% over last year to 136.

Dr. Sakran, who is himself is a survivor of gun violence, said he was “numb and in disbelief” when he heard Dr. Subramanian had been shot. He said not knowing the extent of his colleague’s injuries had his heart racing.

As a survivor of gun violence, I can tell you that the physical wounds will heal much quicker than the emotional / mental trauma that this type of tragic incident has on a person. Grateful for my trauma partners, @hopkinssurgery and @HopkinsMedicine community & leadership. — Joseph Sakran (@JosephSakran) April 1, 2022

Dr. Sakran ended his thread by calling for action against gun violence.

“Gun Violence is a Public Health Crisis that we face daily in Baltimore, and communities all across America,” he said. “We have the opportunity and responsibility to do better. #TheTimeIsNow”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.