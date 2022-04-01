BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins doctor was hospitalized Friday morning after he was shot in Northeast Baltimore, WJZ has learned.
The shooting happened about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Loch Raven Boulevard and East 33rd Street, according to preliminary details released by Baltimore Police.
Officers called to the scene found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of East 3th Street, police said.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. No information about his status was immediately available on Friday.
A representative for Johns Hopkins Hospital confirmed to WJZ that the shooting victim is a doctor who works at the hospital.
WJZ has learned that the victim, whose identity was not released, was shot as he was trying to get away from the suspects.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.