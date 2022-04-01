CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
Filed Under:Light Winds, Maryland Weather, Sunshine

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– A nice Saturday across the region with sunshine, lighter winds and highs in the 50s to near 60.

A weak system passes through the region tonight with clouds and a threat for a few showers.

READ MORE: City Police Investigating Overnight Double Shooting On Charles Street

Lows in the low 40s. Sunday sees an early shower threat but skies go partly sunny.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Rain Clearing & Sunshine Returns

The breeze will be quite noticeable on Sunday with  highs near 50.

MORE NEWS: Lamar Jackson Scooters Around Morgan State, Apprentices At Chick-fil-A

Next week looks rather active with rain threatening Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and then again Thursday and Friday.