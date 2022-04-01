BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Health providers across Maryland have joined a federal initiative to expand COVID-19 testing and treatment access to residents.
At Maryland pharmacies and health partners participating in the Test to Treat initiative, people are able to get a rapid COVID-19 test and — if they test positive — can get the appropriate treatment or prescription filled all at one locationREAD MORE: Johns Hopkins Surgeon Shot In Attempted Carjacking In Baltimore
According to the Maryland Department of Health, more than 50 healthcare providers are participating in the initiative in the state.READ MORE: Lamar Jackson Scooters Around Morgan State, Apprentices At Chick-fil-A
“This effort complements the Maryland Department of Health’s progress on expanding access to potentially life-saving treatments and medications for Marylanders who are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” said MDH Secretary Dennis Schrader. “This HHS initiative to further expand testing, clinical evaluation, and treatment at one-stop locations throughout the state fits perfectly with our progress toward learning to live safely with COVID-19 in our communities.”MORE NEWS: Fatal Fire In Calvert County Under Investigation
Visit the US Health and Human Services website to find health providers near you participating in Test to Treat.