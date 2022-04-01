CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
A photo taken on March 31, 2020 shows a COVID-19 rapid test kit at the World Health Laboratories in Bunnik, The Netherlands, after the laboratory received a trial shipment from China, amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). - The test is intended for general practitioners and healthcare professionals as a first check to detect the coronavirus. (Photo by Piroschka VAN DE WOUW / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Health providers across Maryland have joined a federal initiative to expand COVID-19 testing and treatment access to residents.

At Maryland pharmacies and health partners participating in the Test to Treat initiative, people are able to get a rapid COVID-19 test and — if they test positive — can get the appropriate treatment or prescription filled all at one location

According to the Maryland Department of Health, more than 50 healthcare providers are participating in the initiative in the state.

“This effort complements the Maryland Department of Health’s progress on expanding access to potentially life-saving treatments and medications for Marylanders who are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” said MDH Secretary Dennis Schrader. “This HHS initiative to further expand testing, clinical evaluation, and treatment at one-stop locations throughout the state fits perfectly with our progress toward learning to live safely with COVID-19 in our communities.”

Visit the US Health and Human Services website to find health providers near you participating in Test to Treat.

