BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The deaths of a woman and infant whose bodies were found at the scene of a Waldorf house fire are under investigation.
Deputies were called to the Heathcote Road home about 10:30 p.m. Thursday in response to a reported assault and house fire, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said.
Upon arrival, deputies found the home engulfed in flames. Once the fire was out, investigators found the woman and child dead inside the home.
The bodies were taken to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of their deaths.
There's no word yet on the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation by detectives and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 301-609-6499 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.