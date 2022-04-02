BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of the New York Fried Chicken in West Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.

A 22-year-old man was gunned down in the 1300 block of W. Baltimore Street for a shooting just after midnight, police said.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition, according to authorities.

Police shut down the intersection following the shooting and placed orange cones next to shell casings and a lone shoe.

Investigators later learned that the man had gotten into a dispute with another male when that person pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Police records show that several shootings—some of them fatal—have occurred near the intersection of West Baltimore Street and North Carey Street or on one of the neighboring streets over the past thirteen months.

Earlier this year, on March 1, a 25-year-old man was shot in the unit block of S. Carey Street around 4:50 p.m. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to police.

Last year, someone coldly shot a man around 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of Hollins Street and S. Carey Street on Christmas Day.

Homicide detectives spent the holiday examining shell casings and other items scattered next to the northeast corner of the intersection. They searched for evidence in the rain without using their umbrellas.

That man also died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to police records.

A few months before that, on May 28, 2021, police found a 61-year-old man in the 1200 block of Hollins Street who had been shot in the 1300 block of Hollins Street. Police records show that the man died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Before that, a 30-year-old man had been shot multiple times in the unit block of South Carey Street around 1:30 a.m. on March 25, 2021, according to police records.

He, too, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, according to authorities.

There are only a few blocks separating this small slice of West Baltimore from Hollins Market, the city’s oldest public market.

Anyone with information about the Saturday morning shooting can contact (410) 396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.