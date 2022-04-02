BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– A nice Saturday across the region with sunshine, lighter winds and highs in the 50s to near 60.
A weak system passes through the region tonight with clouds and a threat for a few showers.
READ MORE: Johns Hopkins Surgeon Shot In Attempted Carjacking In Baltimore
Lows in the low 40s. Sunday sees an early shower threat but skies go partly sunny.READ MORE: Lamar Jackson Scooters Around Morgan State, Apprentices At Chick-fil-A
The breeze will be quite noticeable on Sunday with highs near 50.
MORE NEWS: Fatal Fire In Calvert County Under Investigation
Next week looks rather active with rain threatening Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and then again Thursday and Friday.