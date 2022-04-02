BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles reached a deal with first baseman Trey Mancini on a one-year contract Saturday, avoiding arbitration.

The Orioles announced on Twitter that an agreement had been forged with the infielder for the 2022 season.

The deal includes a mutual option for the 2023 season.

Mancini had asked the team for $8 million but it initially only offered him $7,375,000.

Mancini’s salary was $4,750,000 last year.

Mancini was the American League Comeback Player of the Year in 2021 after he missed the previous season while being treated for stage 3 colon cancer. He batted .255 with 21 homers and 71 RBIs.

Less than two weeks ago, the team announced that it had reached a $1.05 million deal with left-hander Tanner Scott on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration.

John Means is also eligible for arbitration but the team has not reached a settlement with him. Means is asking for $3.1 million and the team is offering $2.7 million. His salary was $593,500 in 2021.

Means went 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA, including a no-hitter at Seattle on May 5.

Due to the lockout, arbitration hearings are taking place during the regular season this year.

