BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police announced Saturday that they arrested two people who allegedly shot and killed a man in Dundalk.
Cornelius Manning, 25, and Emanuel Parker, 22, are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center, according to authorities.
County officers have accused them of shooting Pedro Rollins, 39, in the 2000 block of Kelmore Road on Friday.
County police were alerted to the shooting around 5 p.m. and discovered that people who witnessed it decided to take Rollins to a local hospital. They did not wait for an ambulance, police said.
Officers eventually found the vehicle that was used to transport Rollins to the hospital and spoke with its occupants, police said.
Rollins later died of his injuries, according to authorities.
Investigators say they learned that Rollins was involved in a dispute with Manning and Parker right before the shooting.
Police found the two men in the area where the shooting occurred, according to authorities.