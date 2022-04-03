BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police responded to a shot spotter alert in the 1800 block of N. Charles Street around 12:55a.m. Sunday morning.
When officers arrived at the location they observed a vehicle with bullet holes leaving the scene.
The officers were able to stop the vehicle in the 900 block of St. Paul Street where they found 2 males, ages 21 and 18, suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Both men were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The shooting remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact the Central District at 410-396-2411.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
