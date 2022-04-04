BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men, ages 18 to 25, were killed Sunday in a series of deadly shootings that unfolded across Baltimore City, authorities said.
The first shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Cedley Street. That’s where officers found 25-year-old Shamal Scott shot in the head, Baltimore Police said. Scott died at the scene.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Chilly Start, Rain Tomorrow
A little over three years later, officers called to a shooting in the 1500 block of East 28th Street found Kwalin Ray shot multiple times inside a vehicle. The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital but did not survive.READ MORE: Separate Shootings Across Baltimore Spark Concerns Among Residents
Shortly after 11:15 p.m., officers called to a third shooting in the 2500 block of West Patapsco Avenue found Troy Gross shot multiple times. The 22-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Based on a preliminary investigation, homicide detectives suspect the shooting that killed Gross was the result of a family dispute that spiraled into gunfire, police said.MORE NEWS: Airlines Cancel More Than 3,500 US Flights Over Weekend
Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.