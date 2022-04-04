BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to nine shootings across the city from Friday to Sunday and more than 40 robberies.

During that time, three people were killed.

Violent Weekend—from Friday-Sunday in Baltimore City: three homicides, six non-fatal shootings and 44 robberies @wjz pic.twitter.com/6KV5OrB4bF — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 4, 2022

The police union criticized Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, saying their “approach to criminal behavior has led to lawlessness.”

Mayor Scott and PC Harrison's approach to criminal behavior has led to lawlessness. The good citizens of Baltimore don’t want what happened next to Little Italy last night (see video) and elsewhere every night! @MayorBMScott @BaltimorePolice @GLFOP#cityincrisis #600copsshort pic.twitter.com/cL2yNdQcCv — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) April 2, 2022

The union posted a video of drivers making doughnut circles in a busy downtown intersection and said an ambulance with lights and sirens on could not immediately get through.

The union also claimed one of the patrol cars had been hit with bottles.

A police spokesperson could not confirm to WJZ whether the vehicle was struck.

Update:

BPD officers arrived at the scene of this chaos to find a BCFD Medic trying to get through the intersection w/lights and sirens. After 4 light cycles BPD entered the intersection and their vehicle was hit with bottles. Harrisons least intrusive policing is a failure. — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) April 3, 2022

On Friday night, a crowd gathered at the busy intersection of Falls Road and West 41st Street in Hampden while drivers brazenly did burnouts and blocked the intersection, waking some people up and leaving many in the community shocked and frustrated.

Falls Road and W. 41 Street over the weekend—cars doing burnouts in the middle of what is normally a busy intersection. #Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/fI2RyiTqln — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 4, 2022

“I think it’s very dangerous. Especially at this intersection of Falls and 41st . . . very unsafe,” Khadijah Quinones told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “What if they hit someone’s house? Definitely a total disrespect for the law because there are laws. There are rules, and you need to follow them. That right there, they’re not following rules at all.”

Myles Poland who lives nearby told Hellgren it was “alarming.”

“It’s disrespectful to the entire community,” he said.

Scott told WJZ Saturday such incidents are happening nationally and police are enforcing the laws.

Responding to the violent incidents over the weekend, police said in a statement, “The Baltimore Police Department was able to make 16 total warrant arrests over the weekend, including one attempted murder arrest and five aggravated assault arrests.”

Officers also made eight armed robbery arrests and 10 handgun arrests. Amid these brazen acts, the BPD continues to do its job by aggressively and relentlessly pursuing these violent offenders,” the statement said. “The Department works around the clock to solve crimes, make arrests and improve the quality of life in our city.”

The Baltimore Police Department said it “continues to work with area law enforcement partners to increase visibility and with community organizations to identify and apprehend violent offenders.”

Police have yet to make an arrest in the shooting of Johns Hopkins’ Dr. Madhu Subramanian. The surgeon was the target of a carjacking off Loch Raven Boulevard while on his way to work Friday morning.

Statement to colleagues on Johns Hopkins doctor being carjacked in Baltimore this morning ⬇️. In Baltimore, carjackings are up more than 60% year-to-date 82 to 135 @wjz pic.twitter.com/zcERLwe8kI — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 1, 2022

His colleague, Dr. Joseph Sakran, tweeted that he was “numb and in disbelief.” Sakran was part of the treatment team and has been outspoken on gun violence.

After walking in for Trauma call this AM, my colleague called with the most unexpected message. Joe, are you on call? Yes Our fellow trauma surgeon was just shot and he is on his way to the trauma center. Listening to that communication, I was frankly numb and in disbelief. — Joseph Sakran (@JosephSakran) April 1, 2022

Hellgren profiled Sakran, who survived being shot, in 2018.

“While I have permission from my friend and injured fellow trauma surgeon to discuss what happened, I will just say that we are so grateful he survived this horrific incident and will be ok,” Dr. Sakran also tweeted.