SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Officers saved four people Friday evening after a crash into a pond in Severn, police said. The occupants included an infant and a toddler.
An officer was on patrol in Severn-Danza Park at 9:15 p.m. when he heard a crash nearby, police said. The officer found a vehicle that had veered off Donaldson Avenue and into a drainage pond in the park.
Police said the car, which was not fully submerged, was taking on water and the occupants were trapped inside.
The officer and a supervisor broke the passenger windows to gain access inside, saving a 9-month-old and a 3-year-old first. Then the officers rescued the two adults in the car.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
The driver, a 27-year-old Glen Burnie man who was unlicensed to drive, was arrested due to outstanding warrants.