SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Officers saved four people Friday evening after a crash into a pond in Severn, police said. The occupants included an infant and a toddler.
An officer was on patrol in Severn-Danza Park at 9:15 p.m. when he heard a crash nearby, police said. The officer found a vehicle that had veered off Donaldson Avenue and into a drainage pond in the park.READ MORE: Legacy Of Madam C.J. Walker, Nation's First Black Female Millionaire, Lives On Through Her Products & Family
Police said the car, which was not fully submerged, was taking on water and the occupants were trapped inside.READ MORE: Crews To Remove All 5,000 Containers On Ever Forward In Refloat Plan B
Body camera footage released by the department shows the officer and a supervisor broke the passenger windows to gain access inside, saving a 9-month-old and a 3-year-old first. Then the officers rescued the two adults in the car.
No injuries were reported in the crash. Police said the occupants were cold and wet after the crash. The low that night was 34 degrees, according to a WJZ weather report.MORE NEWS: Ascension Saint Agnes Names MedStar Health Philanthropic Veteran To Leadership Role
The driver, a 27-year-old Glen Burnie man who was unlicensed to drive, was arrested due to outstanding warrants.