BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Calling all Baltimore-area craft artists, here’s an opportunity to get some additional exposure for your work.
American Craft Made is hosting a marketplace in Baltimore next year, which will be hosted from March 3 through March 5 at the Baltimore Convention Center.
Artists who are interested in sharing, and potentially selling, their work are invited to apply online before July 15. Applications cost $45 per person.
The organization said its shows routinely bring in as many as 25,000 attendees and generate as much as $6.4 million for retail art sales.
Artists are also invited to apply to the American Craft Made artists directory, which offers yet another avenue for artists to showcase and sell their work.
The deadline to apply for the directory is May 1, and the application fee is $10.
To submit your application or to learn more, visit the organization’s website at CraftCouncil.org.