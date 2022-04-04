BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s firefighters on Monday night extinguished the flames that chewed away at an industrial building in the Canton area, according to the local firefighters’ union.
Multiple pieces of fire equipment were used to battle the blaze at a four-story building in the 2300 block of South Newkirk Street, the union said in a social media post.
Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Roman Clark said that there were no immediate reports of injuries.
🔥WORKING BUILDING FIRE🔥
2300 blk S Newkirk St 21224
Canton Industrial Area
on scene with fire in a 4 story industrial building. Additional units called.
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) April 5, 2022
Union officials announced a few minutes after 10 p.m. that the visible flames had been subdued but firefighters were continuing to search for “hidden fire.”