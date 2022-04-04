BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens will host a Draft Party and outlet sale for team fans at M&T Bank Stadium to celebrate the first day of the NFL Draft.

The football team plans to host the party on April 28, which is the opening night of the draft.

This is the first time the football team has held an NFL Draft Party since the pandemic started. The last time they threw one was in 2019.

The Draft Party will take place on the Caesars Sportsbook Club Level at 6:30 p.m. It will include a watch party so that football fans can view coverage of the 2022 draft’s first round and experience a piece of Las Vegas, which is the host city, the team said.

There will be draft giveaways and a free-to-play gaming area where fans can win Ravens-related prizes, according to team staff.

Ravens team members—including cornerbacks Chris McAlister and Duane Starks—will be onsite to meet and greet fans.

The Ravens Cheerleaders and the team’s mascot, Poe, will join the festivities for a night of giveaways, photos, and autographs.

All fans in attendance will receive a Ravens’ draft-themed deck of playing cards, team staff said.

“We are thrilled to once again host an in-person NFL Draft event,” Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. “The draft is one of the most exciting parts of the year, and being able to share the moment with our fans creates a special energy that carries into the upcoming season.”

Tickets to the event are $45. They cover a food buffet and non-alcoholic beverages, a photo opportunity with a Ravens team member, and a credit that can be used for raffle prizes or gaming, according to the team.

Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase and free parking will be available in Lot B and Lot C on April 28.

Baltimore’s football team will also bring back its popular outlet sale on April 30 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

During that time, people will be able to buy Ravens merchandise for 30–60% off the regular price, according to the team.

Player-worn jerseys, helmets, and other apparel will be available for purchase. All purchases must be made via credit card, the team said.

People who attend the outlet sale should park in Lot D.