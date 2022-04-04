BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced he will sign a redone congressional map into law after the state withdrew its appeal of an earlier decision that Democrats’ initial map is unconstitutional.

The new map — which was hastily passed by lawmakers last week — will be signed into law Monday afternoon, the governor’s office said. The appeal was withdrawn through the Office of the Attorney General.

Attorney General Brian Frosh, in a thank you message to Hogan, maintained that the first map drawn by lawmakers and passed by the General Assembly was constitutional.

“We are pleased Governor Hogan has agreed to sign the proposed congressional redistricting map approved by the General Assembly,” Frosh said. “This map, like the one previously passed by the General Assembly, is Constitutional and fair. Both sides have agreed to dismiss their appeals, and our state can move forward to the primary election.”

The first map added Democrats to the lone Republican-held district, making a more competitive race for Republican Rep. Andy Harris. It also created the potential for Democrats to go 8-0 in Maryland.

Hogan vetoed the first map approved by the legislature in December, saying it made “a mockery of our democracy.”

The General Assembly quickly overrode that veto but a group of Republican legislators and voters filed a lawsuit to block the implementation of the map, arguing that it’s an extreme example of Democratic gerrymandering.

In her 94-page ruling, Judge Lynne Battaglia described the initial map as a “product of extreme partisan gerrymandering.” She found it violated the state constitutional requirement that legislative districts consist of adjoining territory and be compact in form, with due regard for natural boundaries and political subdivisions. It also violated the state constitution’s free elections, free speech and equal protection clauses, she said.

Battaglia gave Democrats less than a week to produce a redrawn map.

The new map removes a portion that stretched Harris’ Eastern Shore district across the Chesapeake Bay into an area with more Democrats and restores GOP strength in the 1st Congressional District.

Some have also noted that the new map makes the congressional district in western Maryland more competitive, which incumbent Rep. David Trone, a Democrat, acknowledged in a statement Wednesday.

Maryland’s highest court already had delayed the state’s primary in a big election year from June 28 to July 19. Voters will decide all 188 seats in the state legislature, open statewide offices such as governor, attorney general and comptroller, a U.S. Senate seat and all eight congressional seats.

See the new map here.