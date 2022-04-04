BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Light City, a vibrant annual Baltimore festival celebrating all things bright, won’t return until 2024 the Baltimore Office of Arts and Promotions said Monday. The office also said the Baltimore Book Festival won’t be held this year.
In a recorded voicemail message, the office confirmed the celebration won’t be around for a while. During the festival up to 20 Baltimore neighborhoods, including the Inner Harbor, light up the sky with works by local artists.READ MORE: Baltimore City Hall Reopens To The Public, Resumes In-Person Meetings
In 2019, the last year Light City was held, it was combined with the Baltimore Book Festival and drew large crowds. The event featured over 200 authors on 10 literary stages, 45 musical concerts and performances, and 19 works of light art in the Inner Harbor.READ MORE: Event Planners Prepare For Artscape Preview In September 2022
The BOPA said it is taking time to bring these festivals back “bigger and better in the future.”
“In response to feedback from artists and audiences alike, Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts is taking time to reimagine its most popular festivals — including Baltimore Book Festival and Light City — in order to bring back these events bigger and better in the future,” the office said in a statement.MORE NEWS: Legacy Of Madam C.J. Walker, Nation's First Black Female Millionaire, Lives On Through Her Products & Family
It is unclear when the Baltimore Book Festival will return. The office on Monday also announced Artscape, a massive art festival that is usually held in July, won’t happen until September.