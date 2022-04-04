BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A sunny Monday was interrupted by clouds that have continued to move across the region.

The temperature reached a high of 57 degrees, which is 5 degrees below normal.

That cloud coverage will continue overnight and by mid-morning, on Tuesday, a light drizzle will appear as April showers prepare to take over the state.

By nightfall, the rain will begin pouring from the sky.

That rain is expected to continue until Wednesday morning.

Marylanders could see anywhere from one-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain.

That will change on Wednesday when there is a lull before another system moves into the area.

That system should bring with it a second round of rain on Thursday.

There could be some thunder and pockets of moderate to heavy downpours too.

Over the three days combined, there may be as much as three inches of rain.

Those showers could still be hanging around on Friday and Saturday.

But no significant rain is expected on those days.

And the wet weather will be gone by Sunday, which is when the sun will return again.

All of this means that by the following Monday, there will be even milder weather and sunnier skies with temperatures in the mid-60s just in time for the Orioles’ Opening Day.