HI Everyone!

Today we met the Maryland state robotics champions! CHEERS, and cheers to the kids from the Arlington Elementary School in Baltimore’s Pimlico neighborhood.

The school itself is beautiful, and a building old enough that when it was retrofitted to a more modern facility, historical preservationists got involved. I cannot speak highly enough about how great a campus this is. But the real story today lay inside, up on the third floor in a computer lab.

Three times a week kids on the robotics team arrive at 7:30 a.m., 90 minutes before school starts to learn, build and practice. (It’s a routine not unlike what some sorts require of student-athletes. The commitment extends to the parents too. I had a kid in a sport that required a 5:30 a.m. arrival time. I know, it is a total family effort.) Shoutout to the two faculty math teachers who run this project. They get to work early too. #aboveandbeyond.

Let’s really hear it for this entire robotics program because they’ve got a chance to compete against their peers from around the country and the world. This summer, the team heads to Dallas, Texas, for the trip and experience of a lifetime. And it won’t be cheap. Shout out to longtime Maryland Del. Sandy Rosenberger who, in honor of his late mother, gave quite a nice donation to this effort.

If you’re interested in learning more about Arlington Elementary or its robotics program, visit the school district’s website.

Marty B!