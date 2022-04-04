BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend: Joop And Sable
Joop and Sable are best of friends.
Both, are playful puppies under 6-months of age.
Joop and Sable would love to be adopted into a family with children.
They Both get along well with other dogs.
Joop and Sable are currently available for adoption through True Rescue.
To learn more about Joop and Sable, you can visit the organization’s website