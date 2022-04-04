CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend: Joop And Sable

Joop and Sable are best of friends.

Both, are playful puppies under 6-months of age.

Joop and Sable would love to be adopted into a family with children.

They Both get along well with other dogs.

Joop and Sable are currently available for adoption through True Rescue.

To learn more about  Joop and Sable, you can visit the organization’s website 