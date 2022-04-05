BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A barrage of gunfire and subsequent police chase in Severn led to the arrests Monday of three men and a minor, authorities said.

Officers were on duty Monday near the corner of Stillmeadows Drive and Jacobs Road when at some point they heard 15 to 20 gunshots coming from nearby, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Acting on a tip about a grey Honda seen leaving the scene, officers attempted to pull the vehicle over on Annapolis Road, police said. Instead of stopping, the vehicle led police in a chase that came to an end at Cyrin Court.

With assistance from air support, officers tracked down the vehicle’s occupants, all four of whom were found in the woods nearby, police said.

While no injuries were immediately reported, a home and vehicle were damaged by the gunfire, according to police. Over 18 shell casings and several live rounds were found near the scene.

Investigators later learned that the Honda the group was driving had been reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction.

Under arrest are: Daron Savoy, 24, of Brooklyn; Deonta Smith, 22, of Annapolis; Keharee Sellers, 18, of Brooklyn; and a 16-year-old from Annapolis, whom WJZ is not naming because he is a minor.

It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday what charges each of the suspects face.

Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to call Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-6155 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.