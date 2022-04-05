BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three Anne Arundel County high school seniors have received scholarships from the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, according to county school staff.
Shafa Alam of North County High School, Bianca Guffey of Southern High School, and Ana Hernandez Valcarcel of Broadneck High School each received Dell Foundation scholarships worth $20,000 along with a laptop computer and printer.READ MORE: Firefighters Struggle To Contain Unknown Substance In Inner Harbor
All three students are enrolled in the Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ Advancement Via Individual Determination program, which is designed to support students in the ”academic middle” and prepare them to be successful in college, school staff said.READ MORE: Tractor-Trailer Catches Fire In South Baltimore
The Dell Scholars Program was created in 2004. It places greater emphasis on a student’s determination to succeed rather than on their academic record and test scores, according to school staff.MORE NEWS: Trial Begins For Ex-Baltimore Detective Charged In BB Gun Planting Scandal
The purpose of the scholarship program is to help students to gain the skills and attitude necessary to cope with the changing world and their changing circumstances, school staff said.