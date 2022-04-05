BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A light rain finally moved into Central Maryland on Tuesday after a dry but overcast morning.

Cool winds from the east and northeast kept temperatures in the low 50s all day.

In fact, more steady rain has moved into the region and some pockets of moderate showers are noted on radar.

By mid-Wednesday the bulk of this event will have moved on, leaving the state with from .50’ to 1.00” of rain.

Drizzle may persist but there may be some minor clearing up late in the day.

Another front with more showers will approach Maryland on Thursday.

But this front will be moving a bit faster.

The models are now printing out another .25” to .50” of rain on Thursday.

That means some areas will end up with 1 to 2 inches of much-needed rain this week.

A lingering brief shower is possible on Friday and even on Saturday as cooler air moves into the area.

By Sunday, a warmer air mass will arrive and help dry things out—just in time for the Orioles’ opening day.