COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Assistant Grant Billmeier is staying with coach Kevin Willard and joining his new staff at Maryland.
Billmeier was part of Willard's staff at Seton Hall for 11 seasons. Willard became Maryland's men's basketball coach last month, and the school announced Tuesday that Billmeier would be an assistant for the Terrapins.
A 2007 graduate of Seton Hall, Billmeier was an assistant on Willard’s staff from 2015-21. He was also director of basketball operations in 2013-14 and coordinator of basketball operations from 2010-13. He spent a year as an assistant coach at Fairleigh Dickinson in 2014-15.
A native of Pennington, New Jersey, Billmeier played professionally in Germany and Portugal.
