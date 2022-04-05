BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower is reopening to the public Saturday, the Baltimore Office of Promotion and Arts announced.
The tower, which is on the U.S. National Registry of Historic Places, was inspired by the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, Italy. It was the tallest building in Baltimore when it was completed in 1911. Now it's home to many Baltimore artists' studios.
The clock was recently refurbished in 2017. It houses the largest four-faced gravity clock in the world. And yes, it’s actually named after the medicine. The tower was built by Captain Isaac Emerson, the inventor of the headache remedy Bromo Seltzer.
Moving forward, the tower will be open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., during which time guests can learn more about the historical building from longtime museum curator Ernie Dimler, the BOPA said. Admission to the galleries, artist studios and museum is free.
For $8, guests can also take a tour of the clock room and see the inner working of the Bromo clock up close.
Visitors will have an opportunity to view artwork throughout the building, including 15 floors of working artist studios and special exhibitions. And yes, you’ll be able to see the artist’s studios.
For more information about exhibits and events at the tower, visit its website.