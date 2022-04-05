BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s important to us here at WJZ that we connect with your community and highlight everyday heroes who are doing the work to make our city a better place.
So we asked you to share your community MVPs with us.
Last week, Torrey Smith was in West Baltimore at the Eubie Blake Cultural Center and has the story of "Muse 360 Arts," a program bringing together communities through art.
The program's mission statement is "to provide Baltimore youth of diverse backgrounds with high-quality arts education that inspires them to reach their full potential."
To learn more, visit their website.