BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s important to us here at WJZ that we connect with your community and highlight everyday heroes who are doing the work to make our city a better place.
So we asked you to share your community MVPs with us.READ MORE: Trial Begins For Ex-Baltimore Detective Charged In BB Gun Planting Scandal
Last week, Torrey Smith was in West Baltimore at the Eubie Blake Cultural Center and has the story of “Muse 360 Arts,” a program bringing together communities through art.READ MORE: Mosby Trial Moved To September At Request Of Defense
The program’s mission statement is “to provide Baltimore youth of diverse backgrounds with high-quality arts education that inspires them to reach their full potential.”MORE NEWS: IN FULL: Mayor Brandon Scott's 2022 State Of The City Address
To learn more, visit their website.