BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore City high school wrestling coach has been indicted on charges relating to the sexual abuse of a minor, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday.
Neil Adleberg, 73, of Baltimore County, is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor and two counts of second-degree rape and attempted second-degree rape in 2013 and 2014.
Officials said Adleberg was the head wrestling coach at Mount Saint Joseph High School in the 1970s and returned as an assistant wrestling coach for the 2014-2015 season.
The victim was not a student at the high school, officials said.
"The victim in this case was a child that was abused and assaulted by Adleberg," said Attorney General Frosh. "We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law those who prey on vulnerable victims."
The prosecution stems from the Attorney General’s Office’s ongoing investigation into child sexual abuse associated with a school or place of worship, the office said.