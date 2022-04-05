BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our soggy stretch of weather is underway.

Today’s rain will be off and on with steady, heavy rain arriving tonight and continuing into Wednesday morning.

Most of us will pick up 0.75 to 1.25″ of rain before it tapers during the Wednesday morning commute.

Isolated flooding is certainly possible but so far, the threat isn’t widespread enough for a watch or advisory.

Instability should be pretty limited overnight and that could limit the downpours.

We still need the rain so that deficit will help to combat the flooding threat.

Today’s abundant clouds and showers will keep temperatures in the upper 50s.

After a soggy start to Wednesday, the rest of the day should be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 60s.

Rain and a few thunderstorms arrive in the predawn hours Thursday morning and continue through the first half of the day.

Some storms could produce gusty winds and there is a threat for some heavy downpours and an isolated severe storm.

While a few showers are possible Friday and Saturday, any activity would be light and spotty.

By Sunday, we’re dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.

Mother Nature seems to be cooperating for the Orioles’ Opening Day on Monday!

We should see mostly sunny skies with high in the mid 60s.