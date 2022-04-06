BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday announced a program to support the children of incarcerated or recently incarcerated people.
The B’more Reconnects program will provide parenting skill development to help incarcerated parents address the needs of their children, the Mayor’s Office said. The program will bring parenting education to 400 parents in detention centers, as well as upon re-entry.READ MORE: 30 Years Ago Today: Oriole Park At Camden Yards Opens
The program will also:
- Train correctional officers on the needs of families during visitation
- Examine visitation policies at City correctional facilities to allow for meaningful parent-child connections
- Support community-based services to meet the needs of parents once they exit incarceration
The program was made possible thanks to a multi-agency and community-based organization partnership and a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Mostly Cloudy With A High Near 63
The agencies involved include the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement and the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. The organizations involved include Baltimore’s School of Social Work and the Institute for Innovation and Implementation at the University of Maryland.
“We must ensure recently incarcerated parents have the adequate support they need to maintain essential familial relationships that are fundamental in preventing recidivism and preserving the full development of our young people,” Mayor Scott said.
An estimated 20,000 children in Baltimore have a parent who is incarcerated or is on parole/probation, the Mayor’s Office said.MORE NEWS: Guide To Oriole Park At Camden Yards, Home Of The Baltimore Orioles