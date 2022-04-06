BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday evening in East Baltimore, police said.
An officer on patrol heard gunfire at 3:16 p.m. and saw people running away from the 1400 block of North Luzerne Avenue. There, the officer found a man shot in the torso.
The officer rendered aid to the victim and he was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.