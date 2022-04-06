BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man and a woman were injured in a double shooting Wednesday afternoon in South Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the 2600 block of Huron Street for a shooting, where they found a 30-year-old man shot in the leg. A 42-year-old woman was found shot multiple times in the 3200 block of Hollins Ferry Road.
Both victims were transported to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2499 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.