BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rain early this morning will be tapering to a drizzle. Otherwise, cloudy most of the day with highs in the low 60s.
The current radar mosaic is showing that the steadiest rain is poised to shift to the north and east and AWAY from Baltimore by around 7 or 8 a.m.
But, this doesn't necessarily mean that today will feature any 'brightening', or a nicer afternoon.
We still think the temperature has a decent shot of getting to 60 or maybe 62, simply because there will be a pause in the rain.
But don’t put away your rain gear just year. Rain will return tonight and last into tomorrow, soaking most of the area with another 1 to 1.5 inches.
It should remain rather cloudy through tonight as we await “Round Two” in this two- part soaking late tonight and tomorrow.