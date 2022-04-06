BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a month of voting, the Maryland Zoo on Wednesday announced the winner of its Great Penguin Bake Off contest.
And, based on your votes, the winning entry came from none other than Cake By Jason, which dazzled everyone with its penguin-themed diorama.
The diorama featured a miniature bakery staffed by the most adorable penguin bakers making bite-sized pies, cookies and other baked goods.
That means Cake By Jason won the right to name one of the zoo’s endangered African penguin chicks, and they went with croquembouche.
The zoo describes a croquembouche as "an elaborate French dessert of pastry puffs piled into a bone and bound with threads of caramel."
Whether you cast a vote or not, you can get to know Croquembouche on the Maryland Zoo’s Facebook or Instagram pages.