BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The sun occasionally peeked out from behind the clouds on Wednesday after a solid night of rain.

But the dry conditions are only temporary.

Showers are currently entering West Virginia and West Pennsylvania.

Those showers will continue to press eastward overnight. They should arrive by about 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. and will be ongoing during the morning commute on Thursday.

People driving in Maryland should look out for wet roads and reduced visibility.

Temperatures will once again be held down by the clouds and rain, which means they’ll probably be stuck in the mid-50s for most of the day.

There is a chance of some thunder and lightning on Thursday too.

The greatest chance of stronger storms in extreme southern regions and in Southeast Virginia.

Gusty winds will be the biggest threat.

On Friday a few lingering showers will be rolling across the area as some colder air will help to destabilize the atmosphere.

On Saturday, despite some sunshine, there will still be a slight chance of a pop-up shower.

It will take till Sunday for the sun to make a full appearance. There should be a cool breeze on that day.

The best news is that there will be a nice warmup in time for the Orioles’ opening day.

That’s when there will be more sun and temperatures will reach the low to mid-60s.

Warm air is coming on Tuesday and Wednesday and the Maryland region could soon be back in the mid-70s!