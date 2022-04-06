BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Come one paddler, come all paddlers. The annual Baltimore Floatilla is returning to the Inner Harbor for its fifth year in June, bringing kayaks, canoes and paddleboards to the heart of Baltimore.

The event, held by the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, is a fundraiser for the Healthy Harbor Initiative, which provides a roadmap for cleaning up the Inner Harbor and the waterways leading into it.

The Healthy Harbor Initiative runs the trash wheels, grows oysters in the harbor, a community beautification grants program, environmental education and other harbor health programs.

The Waterfront Partnership has raised more than $10,000 at each floatilla, and this year the Partnership aims to exceed its $10,000 goal through a peer-to-peer fundraising campaign on its registration page.

This year, the event has a pirate-themed treasure hunt format. Each participant will be given a map directing them to “treasure spots” around the harbor where they will be able to collect special coins that can be redeemed for an event t-shirt.

Each treasure spot will highlight an environmental or historical jewel of the Baltimore Waterfront, the partnership said.

“We’re seeing more and more interest in recreation at the Inner Harbor,” said Adam Lindquist, vice president of programs and environmental initiatives at the Waterfront Partnership. “With the Inner Harbor Kayak Tours growing in popularity and B’more Sup adding a location to the Inner Harbor last year, we’re delighted to see the Inner Harbor increasingly be recognized for the recreational resource that it is and can be.”

The event will be held Saturday, June 4, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Find out more about the floatilla and sign up here.