Want to get some exercise for a good cause? Here’s your opportunity.
The Brigance Brigade Foundation 5.7K Race & 1.57-Mile Family Fun Run/Walk is making its return to in-person in May for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
WJZ is the official media partner for the event, which takes its name from former Baltimore Raven and Super Bowl champion O.J. Brigance, who was diagnosed with ALS.
The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore.
Besides a healthy dose of fresh air, participants can enjoy a host of festive events for the occasion, including but not limited to a kids’ fun zone, a brunch prepared by Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, appearances by Ravens players and live music.
Proceeds from the event will benefit awareness and research for ALS, a degenerative condition that affects the nervous system.
Register, donate or learn more about the event on the Brigance Brigade Foundation’s website.