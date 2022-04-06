BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Monday night in Baltimore, Baltimore County police said.
Officers responded to the 4300 block of Wilkens Avenue for reported gunshots. They then responded to a gunshot victim at an area hospital. There, they found the teen shot in the leg.
He is listed in stable condition, police said.
The shooting is under investigation by detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.