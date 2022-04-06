CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Monday night in Baltimore, Baltimore County police said.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Wilkens Avenue for reported gunshots. They then responded to a gunshot victim at an area hospital. There, they found the teen shot in the leg.

READ MORE: Register For The Brigance Brigade 5.7K Race & 1.57-Mile Family Fun Run/Walk

He is listed in stable condition, police said.

READ MORE: Baltimore Partners With Lyft To Get New Employees Free Rides To Work

The shooting is under investigation by detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

MORE NEWS: University Of Maryland Officers Arrest On-Campus Assault Suspect, Police Say

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

CBS Baltimore Staff