BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police at the University of Maryland have arrested a person who allegedly committed an on-campus assault, according to authorities.
The University of Maryland Police Department announced the arrest on Wednesday. Additional details on the arrest will be made available in the near future, police said.READ MORE: Register For The Brigance Brigade 5.7K Race & 1.57K Family Fun Run/Walk
University police released several surveillance images of the suspected assailant on X. Police described him as white and between the ages of 18 and 20 years old.READ MORE: Baltimore Partners With Lyft To Get New Employees Free Rides To Work
The young man was suspected of committing a second-degree assault charge shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday at the university’s McKeldin Library, police said.MORE NEWS: Man, Woman Shot In South Baltimore
Police made public a picture of the suspect, noting that he wore glasses, a blue puffy jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt, a green cap, black North Face pants, black shoes, and a black Under Armour backpack.