BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people were shot—two of them killed—in less than five hours on Wednesday.

Residents in South Baltimore said they were rattled after a man and woman were shot in their neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. Police say the two gunshot victims are in stable condition.

Ed, who lives on Huron Street, said he was shocked to hear about the shooting.

“This neighborhood is really quiet,” he said.

About 45 minutes later, at 3:16 p.m., a man was shot and killed in East Baltimore off N. Luzerne Avenue. Neighborhood residents told WJZ they saw him lying on the sidewalk floor.

Then, at 6:01 p.m. in Southwest Baltimore, another man was shot and killed in the 4100 block of Frederick Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at Shock Trauma, authorities said.

“We cannot ignore the fact that our city is still plagued with gun violence as it has been for decades,” Mayor Brandon Scott said during his State of the City address on Tuesday.

But although there was a notable crime wave on Wednesday, this latest round of deadly shootings in Baltimore City started on Tuesday around 11:35 p.m.

#NEWS:

A violent 24 hours in #Baltimore 11:37p Tuesday – 40yo Sophia Wilks shot/killed in W Baltimore, now $8k reward for tips 2:33p Wednesday – Double Shooting man & woman shot in S Baltimore 3:16p Wednesday – Man shot/killed in E Baltimore @wjz https://t.co/QzjaZLSPkE pic.twitter.com/2AZSXpbqaH — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) April 6, 2022

That’s when police responded to a 911 call from a child who said their mother had been shot on Linnard Street in Southwest Baltimore.

The gunshots woke up one neighbor who also lives on Linnard Street but did not want to be identified.

She said she could hear a child crying and hollering for their mother.

When police arrived at the house, they found 40-year-old Sophia Wilks with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

An officer asked the neighbor if the children could use her bathroom and while they did, one of Wilk’s children told her what happened.

“Mother came downstairs. Somebody had knocked on the door and she was closing the door, but they put their foot in the door to keep it from closing. And they pushed her back, and they started shooting up the house,” the neighbor told WJZ.

Neighbors say Wilks was living with her three children, ages 6–11 years old at the house on Linnard Street.

MetroCrime Stoppers is now offering an $8,000 reward for any tips related to Wilks’ murder.