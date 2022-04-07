BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ/AP) — A 7-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a car while waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning in Bethesda, Montgomery County Police said Thursday.
A man was waiting at a Bethesda school bus stop with two children, ages 7 and 1, when a Honda Accord left the road and hit them, police said in a news release.
The 7-year-old boy had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital with his father, who had minor injuries, police said Wednesday.
The toddler and the driver of the Honda weren't injured. The driver remained on the scene and provided a statement to investigators.
